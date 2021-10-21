Carnegie Science Center and KidsVoice, a leader among Allegheny County child advocacy organizations, will bring kite-flying science to families on at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 as the organizations team up for a special Virtual Kites for Kids Facebook Live session.
On the Science Center’s Facebook page, Program Manager Brad Peroney will host a live activity demonstrating how to create a paper-plate snake whirligig and a floating ball craft from home. KidsVoice Executive Director Scott Hollander will discuss more about KidsVoice’s advocacy work in the Pittsburgh region.
For additional information, call 412-237-3400 or visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
