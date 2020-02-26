The following students of Lafayette Middle School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honor: Wyatt Nehls, Payton Smitley
High honors: Lily Benson, Bailey Soltis
Honors: Loralie Cramer, Akira Dade, Amiah Deshields, Emily Runner, Jayla Winfrey
Grade 7
Highest honors: Julia Clark, Notorious Grooms, Aurora Majoros, Addison Miller, Teilea Toaisi, Emma Young
High honors: M’Kinli Baker, Chase Brumley, Rocco Furrer, Matthew Gaborko, Miya Harris, Harmony Sledge
Honors: Harley Bryte, Anthony Cervone, Dashawna Fitzgerald, Ethan Golden, Hailey Hart, Hayley McNemar, Naila Mohammmed, Laci Morris, Cornell Neal Jr., Danica Sabol, Nathan Serock, Gary Smitley III, Kamari Thomas, Leonard Tucker III, Da’Nayja Valentino, Lillian Varano, Calvin Winfrey
Grade 6
High honors: Malachi Brown, Cali Fairfax, Malik Harrell, Azaria Tripp
Honors: Romny Bryner-King, Aniyah Ford, Douglas Hartman, Nicholas Kortina, Jaiden Lugo, Car’Mya Neal, Ja’Zyeiah Pratt, Alaina Riggin, Timothy Sowers
