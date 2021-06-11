There is a lane restriction in place on Brownsville Road in Jefferson Township, Fayette County between Gillespie Road) and Route 201.
The restriction began on Thursday and will continue until further notice.
The restriction is due to damage to the roadway due to possible mine subsidence. Warning signs are in place and traffic is being controlled by stops signs with flashing lights. The road is open to all traffic including truck and emergency vehicles.
