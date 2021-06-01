Jamie Lynn Laraia recently graduated from the University of Tampa with magna cum laude honors.
Laraia received a bachelor of science degree in public health with a concentration in behavioral health and graduated with a minor in criminology and criminal justice. She is a second-generation graduate from the University of Tampa. Her mother, Lori Aultman Laraia, graduated in 1991 with a degree in elementary education.
Aultman Laraia is the daughter of the late James and Carolyn Aultman of Perryopolis.
Laraia has accepted a position in the BayCare Health System as a community benefits specialist and will reside in Tampa.
