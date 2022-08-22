Autumn may be the season of change, but one constant remains each fall: Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands ranks among the most beautiful destinations to view colorful foliage.
For the third time in as many years, the area was nominated for the or the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage by USA Today. In a field of 20 nominees, the region ranked third in 2020 and eighth last year.
“Being chosen by the editors of USA Today three years in a row provides a solid confirmation the Laurel Highlands truly has spectacular fall foliage,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “The sugar maples are simply amazing, and when you couple a drive along our scenic by-ways with an overnight stay, a cool dining experience and an attraction or two, you have the perfect recipe for one of the very best fall getaways Mother Nature has to offer.”
This year’s nomination is one of several honors USA Today 10Best has bestowed on the Laurel Highlands. The region was also named one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Their staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts that specialize in the region or city they write about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.