The Laurel Highlands area has been nominated as one of the “Top 20 Best Destinations for Fall Foliage” by USA Today.
“The Laurel Highlands has always been a popular destination for leaf peepers,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “The region boasts designated routes for motorcycle enthusiasts, historic routes like the National Road and the Lincoln Highway, and the 68-mile Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway is a must during the fall season. Now more than ever, a driving excursion is a wonderful way to enjoy outdoor open spaces.”
The winner will be chosen through online voting, which is open through Aug. 24 at noon. Votes may be cast once per day, and the winning destinations will be announced on USA Today’s 10Best website on Friday, Sept. 4. Winners with the most votes will be designated as the Readers’ Choice for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage and be awarded a badge of recognition as the 10Best Readers’ Choice.
On Wednesday, the Laurel Highlands was ranked third. The Upper Peninsula in Michigan and Gatlinburg, Tennessee were in first and second, respectively.
Other nominees include the Ozark Mountain area of Arkansas; Asheville, North Carolina and the Finger Lakes in New York.
Nemanic said the Laurel Highlands, which spans 3,000 square miles in Southwestern Pennsylvania, is a popular place for fall leaf peeping.
“There’s nothing quite like a fall driving excursion,” she said. “When visitors travel through the Laurel Highlands they are greeted by crisp cool breezes, rolling vistas of spectacular color, and historic covered bridges for the perfect fall photo op.”
Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands were previously selected for multiple USA Today 10Best lists, including winning one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices in Somerset County and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Their staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts that specialize in the region or city they write about.
For more information on attractions in the Laurel Highlands, go to at www.LaurelHighlands.org, www.facebook.com/laurelhighlandsPA, www.twitter.com/laurelhighlands, or call the visitors bureau at 724-238-5661.
