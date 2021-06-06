Laurel Highlands High School awarded diplomas to 204 members of the graduating class of 2021 in a commencement ceremony held at the school on Thursday, June 3.
This is the first year the high school moved away from naming a valedictorian and salutatorian, instead using a Latin ranking system based on students’ grade point average.
Those with a 4.4 GPA or higher were designated summa cum laude; graduates with a GPA between 4.2 and 4.39 were designated magna cum laude and students with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.19 received cum laude honors.
Students who achieved those distinctions were:
Summa cum laude: Maria Brown, Tara Rankin, Grace Taylor
Magna cum laude: Ethan Brown, Sidney Grimm, Kaitlyn Kulenovic, Sydney LaClair, Brett Lemansky, Sophie Machesky, Mia Marinelli, Bella Miller, Cassidy Morrison, Maria Mrosko, Nolan Pesuti, Nicole Rates, Kaleb Walls, Shannon Watkins
Cum laude: Paige Arbuckle, Maria Bittner, Carson Broadwater, Michael Brown, Dante Capuzzi, Joseph Casteel, Lauren Coffman, Kate Costello, Morgan Fike, Jacob Fleszar, Sophia Gaggiani, Dalton Graham, Bruce Gunnoe, Alison Humberston, Paityn Knupsky, Makayla Koschock, Eliana Krizner, Nicholas Kumor, Trent Livingston, Madalyn Marinelli, Meagan Marinelli, Isaac Meeder, Zoe Mikulan, Logan Miller, Maximus Nassar, Derek Nastasi, Kylee O’Brien, Allison Podlogar, Lauren Royesky, Jenna Schnatterly, Emma Scott, Sydney Smiley, Raelynn Smith, Hannah Sutton, Kassidy Tajc, Michol Timperio, Madison Wheeler, Audrey Yanosky
