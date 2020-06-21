Laurel Highlands High School awarded diplomas to 202 members of the Class of 2020 during a June 5 commencement.
The valedictorian was Kate Prettyman and the salutatorian was Jillian Mihalko.
Prettyman is the daughter of Gib and Karen Prettyman. She earned highest honors all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the marching band, symphonic band and the chamber choir. She also participated in the spring musical for six years.
Prettyman was a member of the Academic Quiz Team, Spanish Club, SADD club, the public address crew, and the Penn State 4.0 Club.
She received a National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation, a Pennsylvania Higher Education Certificate of Merit for outstanding performance on the SAT, the Harvard Prize Book Award, and the Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award.
Prettyman received the Lulu A. Dudley Scholarship, the Uniontown College Club Scholarship and the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania 2020 College Scholarship.
Outside of school, she was a student of the Koza & Co. Dance Studio for 14 years.
In the fall, she will attend Vassar College.
Mihalko is a daughter of Brenda and Mark Mihalko.
She has attained highest honors during her time as a Laurel Highlands student, taking many honors and advanced placement courses during her school career.
Mihalko has participated in both academic and service clubs.
In the future, she plans to go to the University of Pittsburgh to study biology, and hopes to go to medical school.
