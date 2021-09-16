The Laurel Highlands area was named one of the Top 10 destinations to experience the majestic colors of the fall.
“We are extremely honored to have been nominated for a second year and recognized as a Top 10 destination by readers of USA Today,” said Ann Nemanic, Executive Director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Each season in the Laurel Highlands bears its own unique charm. When autumn unfurls a magnificent blanket of color along our rolling hills, through our valleys, and atop our vistas, it’s a sight everyone in America needs to see.”
The area ranked eighth overall in a field a 20 nominees from across the United States in USA Today’s 10Best Travel Award Contest.
The top spot for leaf peeping went to the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The Upper Peninsula in Michigan and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania received the second and third most votes, respectively.
Contest winners were selected during a month of online voting; winners were announced last Friday.
The fall foliage award is one of several USA Today 10Best honors won by the Laurel Highlands. Last year, the area placed third in that contest. In 2018, Ohiopyle State Park was named one of Pennsylvania’s Best Attractions and the Flight 93 Memorial’s Tower of Voices was named one of the top Best New Destinations.
As home to thousands of acres of unspoiled state forests, parks, and game lands, the Laurel Highlands is a popular destination leaf peepers. While Mother Nature is not always predictable, fall foliage begins to shine in mid-September with the brightest bursts of color ablaze in mid-October.
“Before winter settles in, you need a road trip to soak in the autumn splendor of the Laurel Highlands,” said Nemanic. “Our wide-open spaces, scenic byways, and historic routes will lead you to some of the very best fall photo ops in the country. Add in our craft beverage scene, roadside markets, corn mazes, and quaint small towns for an ideal autumn multi-day excursion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.