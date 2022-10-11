The Laurel Highlands Toastmaster Club recently installed a new president and officers for 2022-23 year.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Ryan Jacobs of Dunbar Township was installed as the new president. He was born and raised in McKeesport, attended Robert Morris University to pursue engineering, and is a manufacturing engineer at the Boeing Company in Uniontown. Jacobs has mentored the club since its inception.
Other officers are Judy Eans, vice president of public relations; Danielle Doerfler, vice president of membership; Sharon Joseph, vice president of education; James Gurksnis, sergeant-at-arms; Shelly Hendricks, treasurer; and Nick Cecchetti, technology officer.
The Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m., at their new location in the Connellsville Community Center, 201 East Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Guests are welcome at no charge. For more information or to get the link to participate virtually, contact Jacobs at 412-901-0510, email laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com, go to Facebook @laurelHighConnellsvilleTM, or to the club website at www.LaurelHighlands.ToastmastersClubs.org.
