Laurelville Retreat Center staff will host Family Fun Walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Participants should meet at the lodge building, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant.
There will be a presentation about hydration and the sugar content in popular beverages, and those who attend will learn to make a homemade sports drink recipe and create fruit infused water. Handouts and a free water bottle will be included. Participants will also learn how to track exercise through a GPS app during the 2-hour program.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited to 25 people. Cost is $5 per person, and the walk will occur regardless of weather conditions.
Register on the center’s Facebook event or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-walk-tickets-149021953675. Email mary@laurelville.org with questions.
