Leathernecks' Christmas toy drive continues in 2020

In a year filled with uncertainties, one bright spot remains certain in 2020: The Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County is once again gearing up for its 39th annual Christmas toy drive.
The initiative - which consists of toys being collected and distributed to area children during the holiday season - has been a major success for many years, enabling the association to make Christmas a little nicer for hundreds of local families.
Since the association formed in the early 1980s, the members have worked together each year to collect toys and monetary donations for the program. The Leathernecks have worked with many local organizations, agencies, churches and individuals in collecting and distributing a wide variety of toys to needy children throughout the county.
The Leathernecks association is mostly comprised of veterans who served with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Marine veteran John “Buzz” Walters, Leathernecks commandant, said the organization has always been committed to helping the community.
Walters said more than 700 children received toys in 2019 through the program’s various distribution sites.
Walters said the toy collection program has been successful over the years because of the support received by the community at large.
“The Leathernecks have appreciated all the help that we’ve received through the years,” he said. “We’re able to continue this wonderful program because of those who donate and volunteer to help. We simply could not do it without them.”
For this year’s toy drive, the Leathernecks will collect toys until Dec. 12 and the toys will be distributed at the following locations on Saturday, Dec. 19:
n The Greene County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Buzz Walters at 724-499-5332 or Shirley Negley at 724-852-1026.
n Carmichaels Fire Hall. For more information, call Theresa Walters at 724-966-2009.
n Clarksville Christian Church. For more information, call Linda Pelkey at 724-344-7321.
n Bobtown Fire Hall. For more information, call Toni Cline at 724-358-2272.
n Richhill Township Fire Hall. For more information, call Call Peggy Bissett at 724-986-6251.
Distribution hours at each location will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The toys will be distributed to parents of children up to 12 years old. Parents need to bring proof of income as well as identification showing the child’s social security number for each child receiving toys.
Participants picking up toys are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing when arriving at the distribution sites in conjunction with COVID-19 restrictions. Walters said a back-up plan is being discussed for participants to receive toys while in their vehicles, should state restrictions become stricter.
“We hope we don’t have to go that route, but the back-up plan will be ready if necessary,” he said. “The important thing is that we provide those toys for kids in the safest manner possible.”
He also said all volunteers working at the distribution sites will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The total number of volunteers will be limited this year.
Residents interested in serving as volunteers at the distribution sites are being asked to contact the respective site managers to make arrangements.
“Because of COVID-19, we cannot have people just showing up at the sites to help, they need to safely plan ahead with the site managers,” he said.
Walters said there is still time for people to donate toys and/or monetary contributions for the program, and drop-off boxes for new and unwrapped toys are available at various locations throughout the county. For more information on making a donation of toys or money, call Walters at 724-499-5332.
Those writing checks for monetary donations should make checks payable to “Tri-County Leathernecks,” Walters said.
“I cannot thank enough the communities and people of Greene County for their amazing continued support of this wonderful program,” Walters said. “Over the years, volunteers and entities have contributed greatly to help make this toy drive one of the most successful initiatives across the state.
“The Tri-County Leathernecks will do whatever we can to keep this great program going, but we can’t do it alone,” he continued. “We hope the community continues to support the toy drive, so that we can continue providing this service for many years to come.”
