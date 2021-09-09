Let’s Move Pittsburgh, a children’s health program of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, is launching a new free virtual program, the Let’s Move Pittsburgh Book Club.
Starting Sept. 7, children aged 4-9 are invited to read the book of the week that the Let’s Move Pittsburgh team has selected and join in a virtual discussion of the book. Books chosen for discussion focus on one of four key messages of the group’s 5-2-1-0 initiative, which encourages children to have five or more servings of fruits and vegetables daily, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour or more of physical activity and zero sugary drinks and more water.
Free virtual discussions with book club members will take place each Tuesday through December starting at 4 p.m. More information and registration is available at phipps.conservatory.org/LMPBookClub.
