NORTH UNION TWP. — The Laurel Highlands School Board voted to approve a new three-year contract for district administrators that includes pay increases totaling $7,500.
The deal, retroactive to July 1, 2019, and running through June 30, 2022, covers 14 district employees and includes an annual pay increase of $2,500 to each position.
In the same measure , the board approved a new contract for the district business manager, who is not a member of the Act 93 administrator compensation plan.
The contracts narrowly passed the board by a vote of 5-2-1.
School directors Nancy Glad, Brandi Kalich, Randy Raymond, Kim Renze and Melvyn Sepic support the measure. Directors Debra Bortz and Joe D’Andrea voted in opposition. Tom Landman passed on the vote. Beverly Beal was absent.
Prior to the vote, D’Andrea asked if anyone sitting on the board stood to directly benefit from the proposed administrators’ contract, through either financial or health care benefits, to which no board members replied.
Solicitor Gary Frankhouser said board members with family members covered under the compensation plan are not prohibited from voting on its passage.
Kalich’s husband is an assistant principal at Laurel Highlands.
“The Act 93 contract is for positions. It’s not actual (personnel),” said Frankhouser. “She’s by law permitted to vote on the contract.”
D’Andrea also said he could not vote in favor of the contract because he had not received a copy of the document.
An information sheet provided by D’Andrea shows salaries for the 2018-19 school year and applied raises for each three subsequent years for 12 of the 14 administrative positions covered by the contract.
According to the sheet, the following salaries are awarded to Laurel Highlands administrators for the current school year, which include $2,500 raises: curriculum director, $103,607; high school principal, $103,260; assistant high school principals (2), $94,912; middle school principal, $100,219; assistant middle school principal, $92,907; elementary principals (4), $98,372; special education director, $100,544; and federal programs/food service/assistant curriculum director, $98,372.
Also included under the contract but not on the sheet are the buildings and grounds director and the security/transportation/attendance director.
The information sheet compares the administrators’ net increase of $7,500 over the life of the contract to that of district teachers at the top step of the pay scale who hold a bachelor’s degree ($1,300) and a doctorate degree ($1,500) over the same three fiscal years, pursuant to a seven-year contract agreed upon by the district and teachers in 2017.
The business manager contract, which also includes annual salary increases of $2,500, will run concurrent to the administrators’ contract.
While administrators had been working under an expired contract since July 1 of last year, Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace, who has a separate contract, said business manager Greg Hensh had been without a contract since the end of the 2016-17 school term.
Wallace said Hensh’s wages had been frozen since that year. With the new contract, a salary increase will be applied this year to a salary of $93,359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.