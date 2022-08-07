New Salem American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 753, recently presented a $500 merit scholarship to Benjamin A. Diamond, son of John and Christine Diamond of Smithfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, August 7, 2022 2:19 AM
New Salem American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 753, recently presented a $500 merit scholarship to Benjamin A. Diamond, son of John and Christine Diamond of Smithfield.
Benjamin attended Laurel Highlands High School and graduated summa cum laude. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing. He has been very active both in scholastic and community events and programs.
Pictured, from left, are Emily Smearcheck, scholarship committee member; Rosemary Reagan, unit auxiliary president; Benjamin Diamond, recipient; and Beth Smearcheck, unit scholarship chairperson. Other scholarship committee members include Yolanda Saghy, Irene Marshall, and Elaine Boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.