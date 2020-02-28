NORTH UNION TWP. — A dispute between the Laurel Highlands School District and two of its employee unions over health insurance coverage is set to go to arbitration.
With negotiations over changes to employee health care plans at a standstill, the district and the Laurel Highlands Education Association (LHEA) and ESPA/PSEA have an arbitration hearing scheduled for March 3, district solicitor Gary Frankhouser reported at a recent board meeting.
Discussions between the district and the unions regarding the transition to a new plan have been ongoing since last March when the Intermediate Unit 1 Health Insurance Consortium, of which Laurel Highlands is a member, notified its member school districts of a change in health insurance plans that would take effect July 1, 2019.
The district and the unions — the LHEA, which represents district teachers, and the ESPA/PSEA, the union that covers district secretaries and aides — have failed to see eye-to-eye on the merits of the new health care plans that were selected and agreed upon last year by the consortium, which had made a move in early 2019 to add labor representation to its board in order to establish equal labor-management representation.
The arbitrator will determine whether the district has sufficiently provided health insurance to its employees as agreed upon in their respective collective bargaining agreements.
In other business, the school board:
n Tabled a vote to approve retroactive pay for the business manager for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years in the amount of $2,500 per year.
n Selected Janae Kopec as head varsity cheerleader sponsor.
n Revised the 2019-20 school calendar, with June 5 as students’ last day and graduation.
n Approved the 2020-21 school calendar, with Aug. 24 as the first day for students and June 2, 2021, as students’ last day and graduation.
n Approved outdoor school, after-school and overnight staff for the 2020 Laurel Highlands Outdoor School week.
n Approved a resolution supporting Charter School Funding Reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.