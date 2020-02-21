NORTH UNION TWP. — The Laurel Highlands School Board took no action on a request by Fayette County commissioners to forgive delinquent real estate taxes on a local cemetery for which the county has plans to get back on the tax rolls.
The request to absolve Park Place Cemetery in North Union Township of $1,480.55 in back taxes received no board support Thursday after being presented by solicitor Gary Frankhouser, who said the district received the request from the county, which had voted earlier in the day to purchase the neglected property.
Frankhouser said the county and North Union Township had already agreed to forgive past due real estate taxes owed to them by property owner Voice of Vision Outreach in McKeesport.
The county, said Frankhouser, intends to maintain the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair, and eventually transfer ownership of the property to another entity that would resume paying taxes on the property. He said it could go to tax sale if no buyer is found.
“There’s an opportunity through the continued improvement of the cemetery to have it reconveyed to a nonprofit entity, which would put it back on the tax rolls,” Frankhouser said.
County commissioners voted Thursday to purchase the property, located between Connellsville Street and Coolspring Street, from Voice of Vision Outreach for $1. The county agreed to forgive $2,217.19 in past due real estate taxes on the property, with a magisterial district judge waiving $651.25 in fines levied against the ministry.
Frankhouser said the agenda item may be brought up again at a later date.
