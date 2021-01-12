Laurel Highlands Middle School 7th grade teacher Jennifer Neill received the 2020 Champions of Learning Educators 7-12 Award from the Consortium for Public Education and the United Way of Western Pennsylvania.
Neill, an educator of 19 years, teaches English at the middle school. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from California University of Pennsylvania and attained certifications in middle and high school English. She recently became a Google Level 1 and Level 2 certified educator.
Neill is the school’s newspaper sponsor, yearbook co-sponsor, and works with several other clubs within LHMS.
She has received numerous professional distinctions, including “Heart of the Mustang” awards, “Golden Mustang” awards and the Newspapers in Education “Teacher of the Year.”
Neill often refers to herself as a “school mom” to her students, and respects and treats them as such.
She has always lived by that teaching philosophy, and as a result, keeps in touch with many former students into their adult lives.
She is married to her wonderful husband Leonard, has two beautiful daughters, Haley and Hannah, and owns three frisky cats. In her free time, she loves working out and being an “extra” in the movie business.
The Consortium for Public Education serves nearly 60 school districts across the state.
