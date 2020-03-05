The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau’s 2020 photo contest is now open.
LHVB is accepting entries through July 31 of photographs taken in Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties for its annual competition that includes four categories. First-place winners receive $500, second place, $200 and third place $100.
Entries this year may be submitted for Category 1: People (Portraits and Experiences); Category 2: Plants and Animals (Nature); Category 3: Places (Attractions and Landscapes): and Category 4: Laurel Highlands Pour Tour (Craft beer, wine, spirits and the people and places that produce them.)
Jared Bundy, director of digital marketing, noted the People category remains the same but the description “Portraits and Experiences” was added “so people would know how broad the category is. We’re hoping to see a little bit of everything from posed photographs to candids.’’
The Pour Tour category is a change from the previous year’s Festivals and Events.
Bundy explained, “We have rotated the fourth category for the past few years in order to give our photographers an extra challenge to shoot something unique they maybe haven’t photographed before. This year is the Pour Tour and next year, we’ll likely change it again.’’
Bundy added, “We’re hoping to get some awesome shots not only of the beer, wine and spirits but also the scenic vistas of our wineries, the breweries in action making their product and more that show the uniqueness of our region.’’
Participants may submit an unlimited number of entries. Photos of private property and black-and-white photos are not eligible. Only high-quality digital items will be accepted.
Winning photos will be published in LHVB’s 2021 Destination Guide, on the bureau’s website and displayed in special exhibits in the Laurel Highlands. Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media and billboards.
For more information, visit www.laurelhighlands.org/about-us/photo-contest or call 724-5661.
