Local residents who need to replace worn license plates can do so on Monday, Aug. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg.
Sunday, July 30, 2023 10:14 PM
State law requires the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to replace license plates that are deemed illegible at no cost to the vehicle owner. A plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet away, typically due to blistering, peeling, discoloration, loss of reflectivity or other damage.
Those who plan to participate should bring their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card.
The event, hosted by state Rep. Bud Cook, will be held in Building 8.
Reservations are required by calling 724-929-2660 or by signing up online at www.RepBudCook.com/Events.
