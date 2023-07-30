License Plate

Mike Jones

Driving a vehicle with a license plate in which one or more letters and numbers are illegible from 50 feet away is illegal in Pennsylvania.

 Mike Jones

Local residents who need to replace worn license plates can do so on Monday, Aug. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg.

