Uniontown Lions Club is holding a pet clinic at the Uniontown Mall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 3:48 AM
The event features low-cost pet vacations, including rabies, distemper, lepto, Lyme, kennel cough and feline leukemia.
Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Laurie Joseph, and will be held in the garden center area of the mall’s former Sears store, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown.
No appointments are necessary.
