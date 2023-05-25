Five musket balls found at Jumonville Glen

Betsy Keene, museum curator of the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania, displays five musket balls that were fired 269 years ago at Jumonville Glen in Hopwood. The balls were some of the dozens of artifacts that were recently recovered.

On Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, Fort Necessity National Battlefield will host a living history program recreating camp life near the reconstructed Fort Necessity to observe the 269th anniversary of the Jumonville Affair.

