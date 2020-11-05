For the tenth consecutive year, the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, along with the American Legion Post 400 and the Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, is participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign.
The club is seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels on Dec. 19, 2020, which is National Wreaths Across America Day. The remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen veterans at more than 2,000 locations across the country and overseas.
A ceremony will be held at Laurel Point Cemetery at noon.
Last year, 342 wreaths were placed on the graves of the veterans buried at the cemetery. This year, club’s goal is to place wreaths on the graves of the 346 veterans who are buried there. The Civic Club is seeking sponsorship from individuals, clubs, organizations, and businesses. The cost is $15 per wreath and is tax deductible.
The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 20. Checks can be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, Pa., 15320. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
