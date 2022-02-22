Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.