The following colleges or universities have announced local graduates in the Fall 2021 semester:
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Belle Vernon: Lisa Glass, bachelor’s degree in integrative studies, summa cum laude
Connellsville: Abbigale Friguglietti, bachelor’s degree in early childhood education
Lockhaven University
Rostraver Township: Austin Bell, master’s degree in sport science
