Giving back, doing volunteer work and a strong commitment and passion for service are just some of the traits that describe this year’s recipient of the Leda F. Gismondi Volunteer Excellence Award, which will be presented Saturday at the American Heart Association’s 23rd annual Fayette County Heart Ball.
Dr. Richard J. Pish, who has served as the Fayette County Chapter of the American Heart Association’s president since 2012, will be honored at the annual event at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, which celebrates the work of the American Heart Association, its donors, volunteers and survivors.
Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Pish heads up the Uniontown Medical Associates, Inc., located on Cherry Tree Lane. He also served as the former medical director of primary care services for the Fayette Physician Network, chairman and president of medical services and a member of the board of directors of Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Pish’s dedication to service is something he doesn’t attribute solely to himself, but rather credits his family and specifically, his parents, Richard and Dolores Pish, who will be in attendance Saturday to see him receive the volunteer award.
“I grew up that way. It was just second nature to me,” said Pish, who is excited his parents will be there when he receives the award. “It’s extra special.”
He’s rather modest to take much credit for his work and the work of the organization, but instead focuses on the event’s mission to thank donors, corporate donors, private sponsors and businesses that continue to support the AHA year after year.
He also is inspired by the woman the award is named for.
“She’s the reason,” said Dr. Pish. “That’s why her name is attached to it. This is a woman who dedicated her life to it…”
The Heart Ball is the association’s primary fundraising event, which supports lifesaving research and cardiovascular medical advances. Supporters held connect, influence and invest in advancing efforts to change health outcomes as they relate to cardiovascular diseases.
According to Johnathan Garlow, president of Ford Business Machines and chair of the ball, the need for research, innovation and preventative measures continues to be vital.
“Heart disease and stroke remain the leading cause of death globally, and the impact of these diseases are felt by far too many in Fayette County, said Garlow said in a press release. “We can make a difference. It’s up to all of us to be a relentless force in making our community a healthier place to live.”
In addition to the presentation of the Leda F. Gismondi Volunteeer Excellence Award to Dr. Pish, a special Open Your Heart tribute will be presented posthumously to Sheila Meechling, a longtime Heart Ball supporter and volunteer advocate who recently passed away.
This year’s Heart Ball will be emceed by Janelle Hall, WTAE news anchor.
Proceeds from the Heart Ball support lifesaving advancements, cholesterol-inhibiting drugs, heart transplant capabilities, CPR and first aid guidelines, advocacy efforts and much more.
Dr. Pish said local projects with a goal of bringing lifesaving education in CPR to all of the school districts in Fayette County and improving nutrition in schools are great examples of how fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association can have an impact on Fayette County.
The Heart Ball is sponsored by Ford Business Machines, Hardy World, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
