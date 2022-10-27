Community events and parades
Thursday, Oct. 27
n Trunk or treat at the East End United Community Center, 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Music and contests for the best costume. To participate in distributing candy, call 724-437-1660.
Saturday, Oct. 29
n Trunk or treat at Mt. Macrina Manor, 520 W. Main St., Uniontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. Activities include inflatables, carnival games, food trucks and local vendors.
n Brownsville community parade line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. at South Brownsville Fire Co. The parade begins at 7 p.m. with prizes for best costumes at the Cast Iron Amphitheater Stage. Trunk or treat will be held in the Snowdon Square Parking lot.
Sunday, Oct. 30
n Masontown Matters/Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Halloween parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank in Masontown. Parade begins at 5 p.m. and ends at the Masontown VFD, 221 N. Washington St., where a trunk or treat will be held. Businesses or groups that would like to participate in trunk or treat can call Theresa at 724-562-2519.
n American Legion Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown will hold trunk or treat in the parking lot from 1 to 3 p.m.
n Harmony Acres Dairy, 355 Perryopolis Road, Belle Vernon, will hold trunk or treat from 2 to 4 p.m. with free family fun and prizes for the best decorated trunk.
Municipal trick or treat times
Friday, Oct. 28
n Franklin Township (Fayette County) trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents who would like to participate should leave a porch light on and all children should be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, Oct. 29
n Brownsville trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m.
n Brownsville Township trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m.
n Georges Township trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate should leave their porch light on, and all children should be accompanied by adult.
n Springhill Township trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
n Vanderbilt trick or treat from 1 to 2 p.m. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Monday, Oct. 31
n City of Uniontown trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents who would like to participate should leave a porch light on.
n City of Connellsville trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Parents are asked to stay with children.
n North Union Township trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents who would like to participate should leave a porch light on.
n South Union Township trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents who would like to participate should leave a porch light on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.