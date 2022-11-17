The George Washington chapter of the Sons of the America Revolution will take part in Wreaths Across America Day for the 12th year running.
Thursday, November 17, 2022 5:13 AM
The George Washington chapter of the Sons of the America Revolution will take part in Wreaths Across America Day for the 12th year running.
National Wreaths Across America Day will take place Dec. 17, when the Sons of the America Revolution will place wreaths at gravestones in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, a military cemetery for veterans and their families.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that distributes wreaths to place on graves in military cemeteries.
The event will begin at noon and is open to the public. Those who want to contribute can sponsor a wreath for $15 each. For every two wreaths sponsored, the chapter will provide a third for free.
Anyone looking to sponsor a wreath can mail a check made out to Wreaths Across America to Gary Timmons, 13 Elm Lane, Wheeling W. Va., 26003.
The local chapter first began participating in the event in 2009, according to a press release. At the time there were 3,000 graves at the cemetery and the group placed 800 wreaths, with 40 of those being sponsored by the chapter.
Last year, 16,000 wreaths were placed at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The George Washington chapter was responsible for 3,184 of them.
