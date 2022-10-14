Bethel Park School District hosted area marching bands Oct. 7 at the annual band festival inside the Blackhawks football stadium. Participants included Avella, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Fort LeBouef, North Hills, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair school districts. The bleachers were packed with districts’ alum, family and friends, who clapped along and cheered for their schools.
Local high school bands participate in Bethel Park Band Festival
- By Katherine Mansfield newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Uniontown man charged with sending nude photos to 15-year-old girl
- Civil penalty issued for problems during construction of Falcon pipeline
- Connellsville man charged with assault
- Arrest warrant issued for man who started fire in South Union Township
- Older adults express tempered enthusiasm about Social Security increase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.