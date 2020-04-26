A local business has crunched the numbers and found what savings can be had through the Be Local Network.
John Carom, the owner of Abby’s Gold and Gems in Uniontown completed an exhaustive numbers study involving the usage of the Be Local Card over four years at his business.
Between 2016 and 2019, there have been 926 transactions for a total of $412,299, an average of $445 per transaction.
For Be Local card holders, there were $63,540 in total discounts from that total.
Carom’s business has been around for 35 years and about five years ago, he became a member of the Be Local network, embracing the brand.
“It had an important message—especially when small businesses were closing,” Carom said. “It was just a good thing to hang our hat on. We wanted to be a part of it.”
“They are our No. 1 advocate for the Be Local Program with discount saving through selling of the cards,” Sharon Wallach, advertising director with the Herald-Standard, said of Abby’s Gold and Gems.
Carom said another advantage of being involved with the Be Local Network is that it gives him and his employees something to talk to their customers about, letting them know what they can save when they apply their Be Local Card to their purchases.
“People like to get discounts, people like to have coupons to use to get them a price break,” Carom said, adding that, for a jewelry store that sells items ranging from $20 to $20,000, the discounts go way beyond the $20 cost of the card.
Carom said brick-and-mortar retailers like Abby’s Gold and Gems also go beyond what the internet can offer as his staff are experienced in helping customers make choices for their purchases.
“That’s what a small store can do that the internet can’t do—give advice,” Carom said, adding that many of his new customers first come in for services like repairs and appraisals. “It’s all part of the shopping experience.”
For more information on Abby’s Gold and Gems, visit www.abbysgoldandgems.com and for more information on the Be Local Network, visit www.belocal.net.
