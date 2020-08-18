Several local students were among the members of the Class of 2020 at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
Among the 490 undergraduate and 136 graduate students were:
Bachelor’s
Patrick A. Pyda of Mount Pleasant
Carli R. Lincoln of Smithfield
Tyler A. Gilbert, Drew E. Grandas and Melanie J. Schroyer, all of Waynesburg
Master’s
Joseph Michael Rozgony of Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.