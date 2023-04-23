The Uniontown Knights of Columbus and Uniontown Columbian Association held its second annual Patriotism Essay Contest for eight grade students across seven middle schools in the greater Uniontown area.
The students were invited to research, write and submit an essay on the topic, “My favorite local patriot is (name) and here’s why.”
The first place winner was Haley Hettenschuller from Lafayette Middle School who wrote about her grandparents, Jim Jozefick, a retired U.S. Army captain and Crystal Jozefick, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant. Both served with distinction for 25 years. Her essay described in great detail the roles each held and how she is filled with a sense of pride for their service.
Hettenschuller received $300 for her winning entry.
Kyleigh Marva from Laurel Highlands Middle School won second place and $200 for an essay about her great grandfather, John Anthony Marva, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in action in World War II. He served on the USS Tennessee, which was attacked by the Japanese in Pearl Harbor.
Third place honors and $100 went to Kelsey Ream from Albert Gallatin North Middle School, who wrote about the training and sacrifices that her uncle, Doug Myers, endured in his 22 years in the U.S. Navy.
Essays from seven other students were also recognized, and received honorable mentions and a $15 gift card to Diary Queen. Those students were: Camila Monroy from Albert Gallatin North Middle School; Bryce Bumbalough and Daniel Stepanik from Lafayette Middle School; Jordyn Davis and Crosby Frantz from Laurel Highlands Middle School; and Emmi Dedola and Gabriela Frankenfield from St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School.
Kimberly Bizik, a language arts teacher at Lafayette was given a certificate of appreciation as “best mentor.” All three of the students from her class that submitted essays won awards.
Tom Palya, Grand Knight of Uniontown Knights of Columbus Council 1275 and Joe Hudak, Faithful Navigator of Albert Gallatin 4th Degree Assembly 926 recently visited the winners’ schools to present their awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.