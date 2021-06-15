The Mon Health Medical Center Foundation recently awarded $45,000 in scholarships to 45 area students pursuing degrees in health care fields for the 2021-22 school term.
The scholarships are valued at $1,000 per year for up to four years. Selection was based on financial need and academic performance. Each applicant also submitted a letter describing why they selected a specific health career. A sub-committee of the Foundation’s Board of Directors selected the recipients.
Local recipients were:
George D. Hott Scholarship: Jessica Moore of Waynesburg, seeking nursing degree from Waynesburg University
Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship: Courtney Victor of Masontown, seeking physical therapy degree from Shenandoah University
John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship: Autumn Ansell of Connellsville, seeking physician assistant degree from St. Francis University
John Michael Piribek Scholarship: Kaleb Walls of Uniontown, seeking pharmacy degree from University of Pittsburgh
Nancy C. & Jerome G. Johnson Scholarship: Amy DeFazio of Uniontown, seeking nurse practitioner degree from Penn State
Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship: Madison Myers of Uniontown, seeking nursing degree from Waynesburg University
Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship: Gracie Dally of Dunbar, seeking nursing degree from West Virginia University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.