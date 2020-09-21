A Pittsburgh-based firm is seeking input on the impact of the Great Allegheny Passage, which runs through several local communities.
The survey will be used by Fourth Economy, a community and economic development firm, and the Allegheny Trail Alliance to analyze the economic impacts the trail has on its businesses and communities.
The 150-mile non-motorized path connects Cumberland, Maryland, and Pittsburgh for bicyclists, hikers, runners and walkers. Locally, the GAP runs through Connellsville, Ohiopyle, Confluence and West Newton.
Those who use the GAP, residents of nearby trail towns and communities and owners of businesses located near the trail are urged to respond. The survey is anonymous, but those who wish to enter contact information at the end of it are eligible to win one of three $100 gift certificates from REI.
The survey can be accessed through: https://gaptrail.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.