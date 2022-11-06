The Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) recently honored Greene County Chamber of Commerce Director Melody Longstreth for her 30 years of service.
She was among seven chamber professionals to receive a service award during the 2022 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held in Gettysburg. Each year, PACP recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in chamber management.
To qualify, candidates must have been in full-time chamber or chamber-sponsored affiliate management for at least five years, must now be serving in chamber management in Pennsylvania, and must have been a PACP member for at least three consecutive years.
PACP’s Service Awards are meant to promote and recognize outstanding chamber service not only to the individual’s community but also to their professional association.
Joanne Pearson, senior director of operation for the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, was also honored for 10 years of service.
