Looking for light: Special exhibition at SAMA Ligonier

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is hosting two special exhibitions starting April 30.
The featured exhibition, “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” will be on view in the entry and main gallery. The artists, Jonelle Summerfield and mother, Jolene Joyner will share works of their European travels, rural landscapes, and favorite subjects including animals. The exhibition can be viewed through July 31 during regular museum hours of operation.
An accompanying exhibition, “Back to Woodstock” of 1960’s memorabilia and posters from the Collection of Mark Del Costello will most certainly bring back memories. Step back in time and enjoy these authentic music posters from noted artists including Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead. These featured posters represent the original 1969 Woodstock held August 15-18 on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York.
Summerfield is an oil painter from Indiana, Pennsylvania. She began painting as a hobby while working as a full-time kitchen designer, taking lessons from Joyner. Summerfield began to paint full-time in 2012.
European travel is one of her biggest influences, and she travels to obtain her reference photos for each painting. The goal of her work is to depict the good things in life and to provide relief from a chaotic world.
Joyner, of Clymer, is a surgical nurse by trade and resumed her artistic pursuits in her mid-twenties. Many subjects inspire her, and she is always adding subjects of interest to her repertoire.
Favorite subjects include felines, still lifes, scenes from her travels to Europe and beaches of the Caribbean and America’s east coast, as well as rural landscapes that include horses and cows.
The museum is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier. Hours of operation are 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
