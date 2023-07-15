The story so far: On Halloween night, a week before the 1864 presidential election, the little borough of Washington was on edge, politics having poisoned the atmosphere. With guns and alcohol so prevalent, there was bound to be trouble. It all came to a head when two men faced each other in a saloon across the street from the county courthouse.

