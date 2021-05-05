Maple Summit Road in Stewart Township, Fayette County is closed between Route 381 and Schroyer Road, and will remain so for two to three weeks.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to make repairs to a collapsed culvert pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Maple Summit, Steyer and Clay Run roads and Routes 653 and 381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.