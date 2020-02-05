UNIONTOWN — Marclay Elementary School in Uniontown Area School District has been recognized as a Title I Distinguished School for the 2019-20 school year based on academic achievement.
At a recent school board meeting, Uniontown Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky announced the district had received notice of the designation in a letter from the state Department of Education, Division of Federal Programs, which annually honors top-performing Title I schools in the state.
Schools were selected for the award based on academic performance on state assessments from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. Schools can achieve “distinguished” status by ranking in the top 5% in achievement or growth in the two most recent academic years, or by making the greatest gains in achievement in the “all students” group.
Marclay Elementary is one of 94 schools to receive the designation in Pennsylvania out of approximately 1,800 schools that use Title I funds to support educational programs.
Machesky congratulated the administration, staff and students at the Markleysburg school.
In other matters, the school board:
n Approved the following coaching positions for the 2020-21 school year: Linda Merschat, head varsity girls’ soccer; Joe Everhart, high school cross country; Amy Foster, assistant cross country, A.J. McMullen; Violet Kern, assistant cross country, Ben Franklin/Lafayette; Vera Grimes, assistant swimming; William Grimes, head boys’ swimming; Angela Kern, head cross country, Ben Franklin/Lafayette.
n Tabled a vote on a contract for Service Employees International Union (S.E.I.U.) Local 32BJ, which represents secretaries and aides in the district.
n Approved the Intermediate Unit 1 general operational budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
n Added Anna Myers and Florence Hobson to the professional substitute list.
