Those involved with the Marianna Christian Outreach knew a bigger location was needed to fulfill its mission.
Pat O’Brien, who is one of about 20 volunteers who serve the outreach, said the former location – a rented building on Main Street next to the Marianna Post Office – was adequate for about 35 years. However, the demand and opportunity to help more people called for a new venue.
So, the Marianna Christian Outreach, an extension of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, moved to a new location in 2021 – the old Sts. Mary and Ann Catholic Church at 117 First St.
“We knew we needed a new facility,” O’Brien said on a recent Saturday morning. “We learned this church facility was for sale from the Diocese of Pittsburgh.”
There were others interested in the building to use it for storage, but the outreach’s mission made it a more attractive purchaser.
“When the Catholic Church understood it would be used for Christian ministry and for helping people, they were gracious in selling it to us,” O’Brien said.
Work needed to be done at the site to make it more convenient for the clients, donors and volunteers who come there. The generosity of members of the community and Bethlehem Lutheran Church generated funds to excavate the area and provide a parking lot with easy access to the facility.
Marianna Christian Outreach is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and Saturday for folks to come and get items they may need, free of charge. O’Brien said about 60 to 70 people typically are served each time the outreach is open.
“We take just about everything on donation with the exception of old computers and old TVs,” O’Brien said. “There’s just a tremendous group of donors out there, not only in this local community but Washington and Canonsburg and Peters Township and up in the Mon Valley that come for miles to donate.”
Clothing is probably the most popular charitable contribution, but other items include housewares, furniture, appliances, books and food.
“We have a very profound food distribution now,” O’Brien said, which includes partnerships with North Bethlehem Baptist Church and with the Food Helpers Truck to Trunk program.
There is a blessings box that is regularly stocked with dry goods in front of the outreach facility for those in need.
The outreach also runs a back-to-school distribution in which donated items such as clothing, toiletries, school supplies and backpacks are given to local schoolchildren. This year, 166 children were served.
There’s also a Christmas distribution in which some newer items that may be donated are saved and given to families for holiday gifts.
“Typically, most Christmases we serve over 500 people,” O’Brien said.
The rectory at the property can be used as storage for any excess items that may have on hand. There’s also a meeting area and a sanctuary where some services have been held.
The history of the Marianna Christian Outreach dates back to the mid-1980s, when fire closed Marianna Mine and caused a major loss of jobs in the area. A group led by Marva Andrievik of Marianna rented a storefront on Main Street and began to receive donations of clothing, housewares, furniture and appliances.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church picked up the cause about 15 years ago and continues to operate it today.
“The economy has caused a greater need and demand,” O’Brien said. “We want to be able to respond to the needs of the people of the area. It’s just a greater and more accessible facility to serve the people of this general area.”
