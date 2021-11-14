The dealer principal at Thurby Riverside Motor Sales in Markleysburg was nominated for the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Joseph Thurby Jr. is one of 47 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on March 11.
Recipients of the award are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate commitment to community service. Thurby was chosen to represent the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association in the competition, and was nominated from a field of 16,000.
“To me, the car industry is more than a business,” Thurby said. “It’s about forming lifelong relationships with employees and customers, built on respect, honesty and transparency.”
A graduate of Penn State University, Thurby earned a degree in business administration in 1980. His father, Joseph Thurby Sr., was a Dodge and Lincoln-Mercury dealer, founding a store in Uniontown in 1959.
At age 12, Thurby Jr. started out washing cars, and later worked as a mechanic at his father’s dealership. In college, he moved into the service department, balancing school with on-the-job training.
“I know how to take a car apart and put it back together,” he said.
Thurby Jr. became a Ford dealer in 1993 and a Lincoln-Mercury dealer in 2003. Today, he owns Thurby Riverside Motor Sales in Markleysburg, the Ford store he established in 1993.
The dealership has received the President’s Award from Ford Motor Company 20 times
Thurby Jr. currently serves as chair of the Neighborhood Ford Store in Pittsburgh, a consortium of regional dealers that work together to promote the brand and charity initiatives.
As president of the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association’s board of directors, he oversees the Pittsburgh International Auto Show and its charity preview gala, Dancing with the Cars. He also supports the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, St. Barnabas Charities, UPMC, Laurel Highlands High School and many others. In 2018, Thurby Jr. received the St. Barnabas Leadership Award.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally.
