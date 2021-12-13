A “Holiday Extravaganza” held recently at Marshall Elementary School raised funds for students. The event included craft, food and other vendors, and visits with Santa Claus and two of his reindeer. Principal Dr. Jessica Scott said the event helps to teach students about supporting the community and buying local.
