YORK RUN — The Albert Gallatin Area School Board observed a statewide achievement by one of the district's elementary schools.
Masontown Elementary School was recognized as a Title I Distinguished School for the 2019-20 school year based on recent academic performance.
District Superintendent Chris Pegg noted the school’s achievement at a recent school board meeting by reading a letter the district had received from the state Department of Education, Division of Federal Programs announcing the designation.
The Division of Federal Programs annually honors top-performing Title I schools in the state.
According the letter, schools were selected for this year’s award based on academic performance on state assessments from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. Schools can achieve “distinguished” status by ranking in the top 5% in achievement or growth in the two most recent academic years, or by making the greatest gains in achievement in the “all students” group.
Pegg recognized Lisa Haught, who served as principal at Masontown during the school years on which the award was based, and congratulated teachers, staff, students, parents and the community for the accomplishment. A Keystone Award for Academic Excellence from the Department of Education was displayed at the meeting.
Masontown Elementary is one of 94 schools to receive the designation in Pennsylvania out of approximately 1,800 schools that use Title I funds to support educational programs.
Turning to other matters, the school board approved a series of personnel moves, including the renewal of the following high school head coaches for the 2020-21 school year: Tim Flecker, boys’ soccer; Mike Hart, girls’ soccer; Joe Thomas, cross country; Marissa Hart, volleyball; and Drew Dindl, football.
Directors created a half-day special education teacher position at each George J. Plava Elementary and Friendship Hill Elementary for the remainder of the current school year and extended the two lead maintenance positions until June 30.
Tracie Reese was hired as a two-hour floating cafeteria position at Smithfield Elementary; Robert Tate and Jon Dziak as custodians at the high school; and Derek Victor as a high school assistant baseball coach for the 2019-20 school year. Susan Davis was awarded a temporary cafeteria position at Friendship Hill Elementary.
In other business, the board:
n Approved the Intermediate Unit 1 general operational budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in the amount of $549,522, with Albert Gallatin’s contribution as $24,316, which is a $69 increase.
n Approved administration to advertise for liquefied petroleum gas, equipment and services at a firm fixed price for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
n Approved RBC Capital Markets LLC as managing underwriter and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP as bond council to assist the district in matters related to outstanding debt and refinancing opportunities in connection with any capital improvement projects.
n Awarded spring sports bids to Century Sports, $4,285; Masontown Trophy, $2,504; and Riddell, $137.
n Approved the 2020-21 school calendar, with Aug. 24 as the first day for students and June 2, 2021, as students’ last day and graduation.
n Approved a resolution supporting Charter School Funding Reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.