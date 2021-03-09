The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), in collaboration with Grantmakers of Western PA, is presenting “Meet the Grantmakers” on Wednesday, March 31 from 11:00 to noon via Zoom.
This panel discussion will feature foundation leaders with a demonstrated interest in funding Fayette County.
Participants include: Jim Denova, vice president of Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation; Ellen Rossi, president of EQT Foundation, EQT Corporation; Emily Lewis, officer and project manager of The PNC Charitable Trusts; Joni S. Schwager, executive director of Staunton Farm Foundation.
Attendees will hear about the organizations’ funding priorities, guidelines, decision-making process and how they go about partnering with nonprofit agencies. This event is free, and nonprofits can register online at www.cffayettepa.org.
“We look forward to introducing local nonprofits to these regional funders, knowing that additional sources of support and communication will strengthen the Fayette County nonprofit sector. We want to thank Grantmakers of Western PA for helping us coordinate this event and the foundation leaders who are participating in the panel discussion,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director.
