Each year, a new Baby Rain Day King, Queen, Prince and Princess are crowned. Contestants must be a resident of Greene County.
Kings and Queens are from ages 19 months and one day to 5 years old. Prince and Princesses are from one day old to 19 months. Winners in each category are determined by the number of votes received from the public.
The public is encouraged to vote for their favorites by putting money (bills, not coins) in the canisters at the Waynesburg Borough Office now through July 28. Voting will end at noon on July 28.
Winners in each category are determined by the amount of money received.
Winners will be notified in advance of time and place of award presentation.
As of the Herald-Standard‘s press time, one name was submitted for king, none for queen, one for prince and seven for princess.
Candidate for King
Cale Hugo, son of Shayna Hugo of Waynesburg and John Seamon of Marianna.
Candidate for Queen
None.
Candidate for Prince:
Anderson Rice, son of Jennifer and Stanley Rice of Holbrook.
Candidates for Princess:
Isla Falter, daughter of Ashley Haywood and Derek Falter of Carmichaels.
Taryn Nior Burkhalter, daughter of Shayna Puthuff of Waynesburg.
Ellie Paige John, daughter of Katie and Stanley John of Waynesburg.
Hadley Grace McGilton, daughter of Shelby and Thad McGilton of Waynesburg.
Georgia Grace Tift, daughter of Lesly Tift of Waynesburg.
Kilee Wise, daughter of Amanda and Michael Wise of Waynesburg.
Lola Adams, daughter of Bayley Colvin and Kenny Adams of Rices Landing.
The Baby Rain Day contest, sponsored by the Special Events Commission of Waynesburg Borough, is one of the annual Rain Day festivities on July 29.
For more information on this and other Rain Day events, visit www.raindayfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.