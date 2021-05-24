The following organizations are holding services to commemorate Memorial Day in Fayette County. To submit an announcement for a Memorial Day service, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com by noon Wednesday.
n The Fairchance Exchange Club will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 29 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance at 1 p.m. to honor Alfred L. Wilson. A combat medic in World War II, Wilson gave his life to save at least 10 others in 1944 and received with the Congressional Medal. The public is invited to attend.
n A Memorial Day service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at LaFayette Memorial Park along Route 40 in Grindstone at the veterans’ memorial area, sponsored by American Legion posts 275 Grindstone, 295 Brownsville, 838 Braznell, 940 West Brownsville and 590 Republic.
American Legion District 25 Commander Michelle Deems will be the main speaker. The service will include a 21-gun salute and patriotic songs. Also expected to be present are Albert Gallatin J-ROTC, Fayette County POW groups and local American Legion post commanders.
n Mount St. Macrina Cemetery will participate through the celebration of a Prayer Service according to the Byzantine Catholic tradition. This Service includes special petitions for deceased and living military men and women. The local AM Vets 103 Honor Guard will pay tribute with their presence and participation is procession, military salute, and taps.
The service is scheduled for Monday, May 31 at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery at 10:30 am, weather permitting. The Rev. Jerome Botsko, chaplain to the Sisters of St. Basil will be the celebrant.
n Oak Grove Cemetery in Uniontown will hold a Decoration Day service on Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m. The first service there was held in 1867, when a newly-erected 25-foot Massilon sandstone monument was erected.
Those who attend may bring a folding chair.
