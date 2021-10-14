California University of Pennsylvania childhood education majors participated in a fall reading night Oct. 7 at Menallen Elementary School, in the Uniontown Area School District.
The free event, sponsored by the United Way, included stories and activities planned by Cal U’s pre-service teachers revolving around the theme of pets.
Under the direction of Dr. Rebecca Maddas and Dr. Diane Fine, education professors at Cal U, undergraduates had the opportunity to work with children in preschool and kindergarten, providing valuable experience as they begin their teaching careers. Bonita Nesser and Heather Mazur, Uniontown Area literacy coaches, and Mindy Harris, district curriculum director, organized the event.
Families received a book, “Can I Be Your Dog?” from the district and other items from the United Way. Donations to Fayette Friends of Animals were accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.