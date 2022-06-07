The annual Mighty Mike 5K returned to Carmichaels May 14 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The event raised $2,800 to be split between the American Cancer Society and the March of Dimes and attracted 66 participants.
Carmichaels Area High School seniors Braelyn Brozik and Catherine Matyus, each members of the National Honor Society, organized the event. Twenty members of the Senior Academic Team and NHS volunteered to help.
Runners and walkers made their way through area neighborhoods and Wana B Park, before returning to the high school’s football field track.
