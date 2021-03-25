Greensburg Civic Theatre’s Greasepaint Players present a family show this weekend that leads a teacher’s students to a better appreciation of her.
In the storyline of “Miss Nelson is Missing” by Jeffrey Hatcher, Miss Nelson’s class is the worst behaved in the whole school. But the students of Room 207 are in for a surprise when Miss Nelson turns up missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a scary substitute teacher who assigns loads of homework and wields her ruler like a sword. In desperation, the students set out to find their beloved Miss Nelson — but will they ever get her back?
The play will be presented in three live stream and in-person performances Friday and Saturday at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, and 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
A limited number of socially-distanced seats will be sold for the three performances and audiences and actors will be required to wear masks throughout the performance and at all times indoors. There will be no intermission nor refreshment sales prior to or during the one-hour show.
“Miss Nelson is Missing” will be streamed by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing/Playscripts. Limited in-person audience tickets can be purchased at www.GGCCevents.org. Tickets in advance are $10 for all ages; $12 at the door, subject to availability.
The play can be streamed live for $12.90 per household device at www.gctheatre.org/tickets.html.
Mike Crosby of Greensburg is directing the show, with Rachel Painter of Greensburg as stage manager. The cast features: Rebecca Gruss of Greensburg as Miss Nelson; Scott Meszar of Irwin as Principal Humleker; Dan Shaffer of Jeannette as Detective McSmogg; Ben Ament of Latrobe as George; Tika Gill of Trafford as Mouse; Tyler Shaffer of Jeannette as Raymond; Gia Petrazio of Latrobe as Phoebe; Sofia Serge of Greensburg as Kimberly; Callie Shirey of Greensburg as Elvis; and Ryann Shirey of Greensburg as Lavita.
