Families are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Fred Rogers during Mister Rogers Family Days.
From Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10, Rogers’ hometown, Latrobe, will host a variety of both new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the television host.
Events include a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk on Monday, outdoor story time at Legion Kenner Park and a showing of “Saving America” on Tuesday, and Shop Hop Night featuring live entertainment by Alec Henderson, giant yard games, food vendors, and the Mister Rogers Quotation Quest on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a brand new program and unveiling of the original model neighborhood from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood television show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. inside the 810 Ligonier St. Building. The evening will open with remarks by actor David Newell, who portrayed “Speedy Delivery” Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College inside Latrobe Art Center. Following the opening presentation, guests will be invited inside 810 Ligonier St. to view the model neighborhood along with a special exhibit curated by the Fred Rogers Institute’s student scholars.
On Thursday, activities continue with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood-themed crafts at Latrobe Art Center and a children’s book giveaway at the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. On Friday, there will be a “Latrobe: Mr. Rogers’ First Neighborhood” presentation at Latrobe Area Historical Society at 9:30 a.m., Grab-n-Go rock painting at Green Goddess, and a Make Your Own Banana Split activity at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
The weeklong celebration wraps up on Saturday with an assortment of family fun including a live character meet-n-greet with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, access to view the original model neighborhood from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a visit by the Neighborhood Trolley, a downtown scavenger hunt, family comedy magic shows by Magician Steve Haberman at Adams Memorial Library, a climbing wall, pony rides, carriage rides, barrel train rides, face painters, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, live entertainment, and more.
Participants can pre-register for activities and view the full schedule of events online by visiting the event’s website at misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011. Event resources including printable activity worksheets and city maps can also be found by visiting misterrogersfamilyday.org or the Mister Rogers Family Day’s Facebook page.
