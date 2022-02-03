“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!: A Mo Willems Exhibit” has opened at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and will be there through May 8.
Willems is a children’s book writer, animator and voice actor whose work includes the Cartoon Network series “Sheep in the Big City.” “The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!” debuted at the Children’s Museum in 2018 and has since traveled to several other locations throughout North America.
Activities around the exhibit will give visitors the opportunity to make art that is inspired by Mo Willems and to learn about the rich social and emotional lives of the author’s characters. The exhibit will also feature prints of illustrations, including sketches and other preliminary materials by Willems.
The exhibit is co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org or call 412-322-5058.
